Sidharth Malhotra And Raashii Khanna's Ishq Wala Love With Chandigarh Ki Lassi

Sidharth Malhotra shared this image. (courtesy: SidharthMalhotra)

Sidharth Malhotra is super busy with the promotion campaigns of his upcoming film Yodha. Now, the actor has reached Chandigarh along with his co-star Raashii Khanna. How do we know? Sidharth has dropped a fun-filled picture on Instagram. In the picture, Sidharth and Raashii can be seen posing with tall glasses of lassi. For the promotion day, Sidharth opted for a denim-on-denim look. Whereas, Raashii picked a blue monochrome outfit for her day out. Sharing the picture, Sidharth wrote, “Chandigarh ki lassi se ishq hua. [Feel in love with Chandigarh's lassi].” FYI: Sidharth, in the caption, was referring to Yodha's recently released romantic track Tere Sang Ishq Hua.

Wait, there is more. Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna also relished wholesome North Indian food in Chandigarh. Raashii has shared a picture of herself and Sidharth sitting in a restaurant. We can spot a yummy spread kept on the table for them.

On Thursday, the makers unveiled the latest song Tere Sang Ishq Hua from Yodha. It has been sung by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan. Tanishk Bagchi has composed it. The official music video of Tere Sang Ishq Hua features Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. Sidharth also shared the music video on Instagram and wrote, “Tune into the melody of love with Tere Sang Ishq Hua. Song out now! Yodha in cinemas March 15.”

Raashii Khanna also shared the video of Tere Sang Ishq Hua and wrote, “I am in love with this song! Tere Sang Ishq Hua song out now! Yodha in cinemas March 15.”

Last month, the makers unveiled the Yodha trailer, which shows the protagonist Arun (played by Sidharth Malhotra) aspiring to be an army officer like his father (played by Ronit Roy). While Arun is successful in fulfilling his ambition, he is later suspended from the service and is labelled as a "traitor". The trailer also hints that the film will revolve around a plane hijack. What happens next? We have to wait till March 15. Check out Yodha's trailer here:

Helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha also stars Disha Patani. It has been backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.