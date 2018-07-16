Inside Shraddha Kapoor's Spain Vacation Album

Sharddha Kapoor in Spain. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor is on a vacation with her family in Spain and her pictures will surely set some high vacation goals. Shraddha is posting several pictures from the busy streets of Spain sometime with her brother Siddhanth and sometime also featuring her actor father Shakti Kapoor. She re-posted a picture from Siddhanth's Instagram and captioned it: "My bhaiya, my jaan. Missing the one who completes our trio Priyaank K Sharma (Padmini Kolhapure's son)." Shraddha also shared a picture of herself posing against a quirky backdrop; she gave picture credit to Siddhanth, with whom she co-starred in Haseena - they played onscreen brother and sister in the film.



Take a look at Shraddha's vacation diaries:



A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on Jul 15, 2018 at 10:33am PDT

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on Jul 14, 2018 at 10:03am PDT



Before taking off for Spain, Shraddha Kapoor was filming Batti Gul Meter Chalu, in which she features along with Shahid Kapoor and Yami Gautam. The Shree Narayan Singh-directed film recently wrapped the shooting, concluding with a song sequence starring Shraddha and Shahid. Shraddha shared a still from the song on Instagram:

#BATTIGULMETERCHALU @shahidkapoor A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on Jul 12, 2018 at 12:43am PDT



Batti Gul Meter Chalu is just one of Shraddha Kapoor's film slated for release in 2018. She will also be seen in horror comedy film Stree, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. Stree is directed by Amar Kaushik.



She recently featured in the video of High Rated Gabru redux along with Varun Dhawan. The song is a part of upcoming film Nawabzaade.



