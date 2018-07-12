Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Shahid Kapoor And Shraddha Kapoor Wrap Up Film Shoot

Shahid Kapoor And Shraddha Kapoor on the sets of Batti Gul Meter Chalu (Courtesy taran_adarsh)

Highlights Batti Gul Meter Chalu also stars Yami Gautam This will be Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor second film together Batti Gul Meter Chalu went on floors in February

Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor concluded shooting for the final schedule of Batti Gul Meter Chalu in Mumbai. They wrapped up the shooting for the film with a song sequence, which has been sung by Mika Singh. Shahid and Shraddha shot the concluding sequence in Mumbai's Mehboob Studios. Batti Gul Aur Meter Chalu went on floors in February. The actors were earlier shooting for their film in Uttarakhand. Yami Gautam, who also features in the film, plays the role of a lawyer. Though makers have neither revealed details about the plot nor the characters of the film but what we know is that Batti Gul Meter Chalu is a social drama based on the struggles of a common man. The story his struggle against the power distribution companies over exorbitant electricity bills.



#BattiGulMeterChalu shooting concludes... Final song filmed on Shahid and Shraddha at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai... Song also features Divyendu Sharma... Shree Narayan Singh directs the film. pic.twitter.com/4v7zCoDlA7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 12, 2018



Shahid and Shraddha gave their fans behind-the-scenes sneak peek from the sets of Batti Gul Meter Chalu. In a photo shared by Shahid on Instagram, the actor seems to be having a fun time shooting for the film in Uttarakhand.

] A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jun 5, 2018 at 8:37am PDT



Shahid Kapoor posted a goofy "tongue-in-cheek" picture from the sets of Batti Gul Meter Chalu with co-star Shraddha Kapoor, which went viral.

Tongue n cheek. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jun 3, 2018 at 6:24am PDT



Yami Gautam, to prep for her role in the film, visited a court session recently. "Yami was in the court to try and grasp mannerisms of the lawyers. Especially female advocates to see how they argued on cases and how they were conducting themselves inside and outside the courtroom," a source told Deccan Chronicle.



Batti Gul Meter Chalu is Shahid and Sharddha's second film together. The actors had earlier featured in critically acclaimed film Haider, which was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.



Shahid Kapoor will now start prepping for his role in his next film Arjun Reddy, which he intends to wrap up before his wife Mira Rajput's due date for their second child. Meanwhile, Shraddha took off to Germany with family to enjoy her vacation.



