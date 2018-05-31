Trending: How Yami Gautam Is Prepping For Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Her Film With Shahid Kapoor

Team Batti Gul Meter Chalu is back at work, after the film's shooting was reportedly stalled due to some issues with ex-producer Prernaa Arora. Shahid Kapoor resumed shooting on Wednesday and his co-star Yami Gautam visited a court to prep for her role. She plays a lawyer in Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Pictures of Yami outside the court have found the top spot on Thursday's trends list. Initially, Yami's pictures at the court lead to rumours suggesting that she was facing some legal issues with funder Nishant Pitti, Deccan Chronicle reported. "Yes, Yami was in the court to try and grasp mannerisms of the lawyers. Especially female advocates to see how they argued on cases and how they were conducting themselves inside and outside the courtroom," says a source said, Deccan Chronicle reports.
Here are Yami Gautam's pictures at the court.
Of her role in the film, Yami had earlier told news agency IANS that she's working on her dialect and language. "There aren't many references on screen for my character, but honestly that makes the prep even more exciting. I am working on my dialect and my language, and what better source than Hindi literature. I am also looking forward to my prep with Shree and the cast as the best comes out when the entire team collaborates," she had said.
Filmmaker Bhushan Kumar had replace Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment as the producer of Batti Gul Meter Chalu, directed by Shree Narayan Singh.
Apart from Shahid and Yami, Shraddha Kapoor is also part of the film. Shahid and Shraddha have completed a part of the film's schedule in Uttarakhand a couple of months ago.
