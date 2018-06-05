Viral: Shahid Kapoor Looks Happy And Bright On The Sets Of Batti Gul Meter Chalu Batti Gul Meter Chalu is a social drama that deals with the problem of power shortage in India

Share EMAIL PRINT Shahid Kapoor on the sets of Batti Gul Meter Chalu. (Image courtesy: Instagram) New Delhi: Highlights Shahid Kapoor is currently filming in Uttarakhand The film also features Yami Gautam and Shraddha Kapoor Batti Gul Meter Chalu will release on August 31 Batti Gul Meter Chalu on social media and it wouldn't be wrong to say that the picture is going viral as it received over 1 lakh likes within two hours. Shahid seems to be having a fun time shooting for the film in Uttarakhand (going by his vibrant smile in the picture). In the film, Shahid will be seen sharing screen space with his Haider co-star Shraddha Kapoor. The film also features Batti Gul Meter Chalu is a social drama, which depicts the story of a common man and his struggle against the power distribution companies over exorbitant electricity bills.



The film's shooting was delayed due to a tussle between Prernaa Arora's KriArj Entertainment and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. After much ado, the film finally went on floors in February and will release under Bhushan Kumar's name.



Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Batti Gul Meter Chalu will hit the screens on August 31.



is best known for his performances in Haider, Jab We Met, Kaminey, Udta Punjab and he was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat".



