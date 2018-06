Stree Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao We Can't Wait For The Trailer After This

A poster of the film Stree. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Anushka Sharma killed it withearlier this year. Now, it is Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's turn to scare the bejesus out of movie-goers with their new film. Okay, we won't mess with you anymore -is a 'hilariously scary' film. For the first promotional exercise, the makers ofbanked on the scary tangent. They claim that the film is based on a "ridiculously true phenomenon." The teaser is eerie and it ends with a creepy figure of woman hanging mid-air staring at a writing on the wall, which reads: ", August 31." Fans are already excited about the film. "It's so thrilling ma'am, waiting to see your film," wrote on Twitter user. "We are just so terrified and excited at the same time, looking forward for the trailer," read another comment.Don't have to wait for the teaser any longer:And here's the poster, which appears to a derivate of the teaser: Stree is a horror-comedy jointly produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj and DK. Dinesh Vijan earlier told IANS: "I feel that she was itching to do a comedy for a while. And I feel her look and the way she is performing in this film is fantastic. I feel that with this film she will be remembered... I believed that she had this quirkiness which I feel has not been explored ." Sounds promising, right?is reportedly based on an urban legend, which originated in Chanderi village in Bhopal. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and it releases on August 31.