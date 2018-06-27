Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor Has Everything Nice To Say About Prabhas

Sharddha will star opposite Prabhas for the very first time

For the very first time, Shraddha Kapoor is venturing into Telugu films with Prabhas' Saaho. Working with Prabhas for the first time, Shraddha shared her experience of working with the superstar and said: "He is such a gentleman, and an amazing human being. I think it translates in his energy on set and is so inspiring for everybody," IANS quoted the actress saying. Saaho is an action-thriller and is directed by Telugu filmmaker Sujeeth Reddy. This is Prabhas' first film in five years after S S Rajamouli's two-part epic series Baahubali. Saaho, simultaneously being shot in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, will mark the actor's first film in Hindi.



The inclusion of Shraddha Kapoor in the cast of Saaho was announced in August last year, after which the actress tweeted about her level of excitement. After starting shooting for Saaho, Prabhas decided to treat Shraddha to lip-smacking Hyderabadi delicacies on one of the days.



So so excited to be a part of the 'Saaho' team & to be working with Prabhas!!! Woohoo — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) August 17, 2017



The first schedule of Saaho was shot in Abu Dhabi and the little we saw from the sneak peek shared by the director, we know that the film will be high on action. Filmmaker Sujeeth Reddy shared some photos from the sets, take a look:



The first look of Saaho was released on Prabhas' birthday (October 23).



Actors Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey and Mandira Bedi also star in the film. Neil, who plays a negative role in the film, had earlier news agency IANS. "Saaho is shaping up really well. We are now preparing for action sequences of Saaho. Sujeeth is very good. He is only 26 years old but is a brilliant director."



Meanwhile, Shraddha has finished shooting for her first horror comedy film Stree, which also stars Rajkummar Rao. She is simultaneously shooting for Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Saaho. Shraddha will later start shooting for Saina Nehwal biopic where the actress plays the protagonist.



