Hurun List 2025: Shraddha, Priyanka, Alia Top Celebrity Women Investors

Bollywood's leading ladies are no longer just ruling the big screen, they are building empires. The newly released Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List 2025 highlights 97 women driving change across corporate boardrooms, startups, and creative industries. And among them, some of Bollywood's biggest names are being recognised not just for their fame but for business acumen as well.

Candere Hurun List 2025: Top 10 Celebrity Influencer Investors

Here's a look at the most followed celebrity influencer investors featured in the Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List 2025, along with their follower counts.

Shraddha Kapoor (94.1 million)

Topping the list is Shraddha Kapoor, whose entrepreneurial instincts have landed her at the forefront of celebrity investors in India. She co-founded Palmonas, a demi-fine jewellery brand, which recently made waves on Shark Tank India.

Priyanka Chopra (92.4 million)

Priyanka Chopra, one of India's most globally recognised stars, has built a strong brand beyond cinema. Her haircare label Anomaly promotes sustainable beauty, while her production house Purple Pebble Pictures supports regional cinema.

Alia Bhatt (86.3 million)

Alia Bhatt is focused on conscious capitalism. Her children's clothing label Ed-a-Mamma pushes eco-friendly fashion, while her production house Eternal Sunshine supports female-led storytelling. She has also invested in green brands like Phool.co, Superbottoms, and beauty platform Nykaa.

Katrina Kaif (80.3 million)

Katrina Kaif co-founded Kay Beauty in partnership with Nykaa to bring inclusive makeup to Indian consumers. Her 2018 investment in Nykaa of Rs 2.04 crore, grew more than tenfold (Rs 22 crore) by 2021.

Deepika Padukone (80.2 million)

Deepika Padukone has built a portfolio focused on wellness and innovation. She co-founded 82 degree E, a self-care skincare label and runs KA Productions, her film production house.

Through her investment arm, KA Enterprises LLP, she has backed a diverse range of startups including Furlenco (furniture rentals), Purplle (beauty marketplace), Epigamia (Greek yoghurt), BluSmart (electric mobility), and Atomberg (energy-efficient appliances).

Anushka Sharma (69.1 million)

Anushka Sharma wears multiple hats as a film producer and fashion entrepreneur. Her fashion brand Nush caters to everyday Indian women. She has also invested in Slurrp Farm, a brand focused on nutritious food for children.

Her former production house Clean Slate Filmz, which she co-founded with her brother, has been behind acclaimed projects like Paatal Lok.

Disha Patani (61.3 million)

Disha Patani has invested in VS Mani & Co., a brand that sells traditional South Indian snacks and filter coffee.

Kriti Sanon (58.5 million)

Kriti Sanon has been on a startup spree. She co-founded Hyphen, a skincare brand, and also owns a fashion label Ms. Taken. Her production house Blue Butterfly Films and fitness venture The Tribe show a keen interest in wellness and storytelling.

Rashmika Mandanna (46.1 million)

Rashmika Mandanna joined the clean beauty movement by backing Plum, a vegan and cruelty-free brand that's growing rapidly in urban India.

Sara Ali Khan (45.5 million)

Sara Ali Khan has put her weight behind The Souled Store, a brand popular among Gen Z for quirky pop-culture merchandise.