Inside Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar's Wedding. See Pics And Videos

Pictures from singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar's big, fat wedding are all over the Internet. Several fan pages dedicated to the couple have curated inside pictures and videos from their wedding, which is taking place in Mumbai today. For her big day, the bride wore red and she looked stunning. Her bridal outfit was a creation by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Rahul Vaidya complemented Disha Parmar in a gold and cream sherwani, also designed by the same couturiers. There are videos from the couple's jaimala and sindoor ceremony. Also, there was a video of the ring ceremony, where Rahul Vaidya went down on his knees for Disha.

Rahul Vaidya's best friend Aly Goni shared a picture with the groom and he wrote: "Aaj mere yaar ki shaadi hai . #thedishulwedding #raly."

The couple featured together in Rahul Vaidya's single Yaad Teri in 2019. Earlier this month, they announced their wedding date a few days with a statement that read: "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness."

The singer proposed to actress Disha Parmar on her 26th birthday last year on Bigg Boss 14, where he was a contestant. Rahul was seen sporting a white t-shirt with "Marry Me?" written on it. Calling her the "most beautiful girl" he has ever met, Rahul proposed to her. The singer said that he has never been more "nervous" and added that he doesn't know what took him so long to ask. Rahul said that he will be waiting for Disha's answer. A few months later, on Valentine's Day, Bigg Boss sent the actress in the house. An excited Rahul Vaidya asked her once again if she would marry him and she said yes.