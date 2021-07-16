Band Baaja Baaraat: After Filmy Entry, Rahul Vaidya Goes Down On His Knees For Disha Parmar

Highlights
- Rahul and Disha had their engagement ceremony ahead of wedding
- Rahul Vaidya went down on his knees for Disha Parmar
- Videos of the couple hugging at their engagement ceremony are viral
We cannot wait to congratulate Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar - they are the happiest couple on their wedding day. On Friday, social media is flooded with glimpses of the wedding festivities of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar - from snippets of the baaraat to priceless moments from the engagement ceremony, fan-clubs have been sharing updates in the form of videos from the wedding venue. On her wedding day, Disha Parmar - wedding ready in a red bridal lehenga - looks every bit stunning as a new bride while Rahul Vaidya complemented her in gold and off-white sherwani. Ahead of the wedding, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar had their engagement ceremony in the afternoon.
In a romantic moment, Rahul Vaidya went down on his knees for Disha Parmar during the engagement - the couple wrapped the engagement ceremony with an adorable hug.
Earlier, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya were seen seeking blessings from elders at the wedding venue:
Disha Parmar was escorted to the wedding venue by her team of bridesmaids, who couldn't stop cheering for her:
Meanwhile, the dulha and baraatis couldn't stop dancing to the beats of the dhol:
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding festivities began with a mehendi ceremony, where Rahul sang the song Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna for his bride. The couple had their haldi ceremony a day ahead of their wedding and filled up Instagram with priceless memories. Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar during his stay in the Bigg Boss 14 house - months after which, they made the wedding announcement.