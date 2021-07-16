Band Baaja Baaraat: After Filmy Entry, Rahul Vaidya Goes Down On His Knees For Disha Parmar

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar at their wedding (courtesy dishulworld )

Highlights Rahul and Disha had their engagement ceremony ahead of wedding

Rahul Vaidya went down on his knees for Disha Parmar

Videos of the couple hugging at their engagement ceremony are viral

We cannot wait to congratulate Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar - they are the happiest couple on their wedding day. On Friday, social media is flooded with glimpses of the wedding festivities of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar - from snippets of the baaraat to priceless moments from the engagement ceremony, fan-clubs have been sharing updates in the form of videos from the wedding venue. On her wedding day, Disha Parmar - wedding ready in a red bridal lehenga - looks every bit stunning as a new bride while Rahul Vaidya complemented her in gold and off-white sherwani. Ahead of the wedding, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar had their engagement ceremony in the afternoon.

In a romantic moment, Rahul Vaidya went down on his knees for Disha Parmar during the engagement - the couple wrapped the engagement ceremony with an adorable hug.

Earlier, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya were seen seeking blessings from elders at the wedding venue:

Disha Parmar was escorted to the wedding venue by her team of bridesmaids, who couldn't stop cheering for her:

Meanwhile, the dulha and baraatis couldn't stop dancing to the beats of the dhol:

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding festivities began with a mehendi ceremony, where Rahul sang the song Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna for his bride. The couple had their haldi ceremony a day ahead of their wedding and filled up Instagram with priceless memories. Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar during his stay in the Bigg Boss 14 house - months after which, they made the wedding announcement.