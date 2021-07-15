Inside Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar's Haldi Ceremony

A fan page shared these photos of Rahul and Disha. (Image courtesy: cine_rocks)

After mehendi ceremony, pictures from Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's haldi ceremony have been doing rounds on the Internet. The couple looks happy and adorable in the now-trending photos. Several fan pages dedicated to Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have shared pictures from their haldi ceremony on Instagram. In one of the photos, shirtless Rahul can be seen smiling with all his heart while in another, Disha can be seen getting smeared with haldi and rose petals. One video shows Rahul Vaidya dancing with his friend after applying haldi on his face too. The couple will get married tomorrow.

Check out the trending pictures from Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's haldi ceremony here:

On Thursday, Disha Parmar shared stunning pictures and a video from her mehendi ceremony. Take a look:

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar made their relationship official on Bigg Boss 14 earlier this year. The couple announced their wedding in a joint statement last week that read: "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness."

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar co-starred in the singer's single Yaad Teri that was released in 2019. Their new music video titled Madhanya also trended big time on the Internet. Rahul is known for participating in singing reality shows like Indian Idol season 1, Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star and Music Ka Maha Muqqabla.