Pics And Videos From Disha Parmar's Mehendi Ceremony

Pictures from bride-to-be Disha Parmar's mehendi ceremony are all things nice. The actress and singer Rahul Vaidya will get married on Friday this week. Before their big day, fan clubs dedicated to the duo have been sharing photos from their pre-wedding festivities. On Wednesday evening, photos from Disha Parmar's mehendi ceremony started trending on social media. In the images, the actress looks pretty in a pink kurti and cream salwar. Some of the videos feature her showing off her mehendi and having a whole lot of fun with her friends. See pictures and videos from Disha Parmar's mehendi ceremony here:

On Wednesday afternoon, Disha Parmar shared a picture of herself getting ready for her mehendi ceremony. Check it out here:

Screenshot of Disha's Instagram story.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding will take place on July 16th. Announcing their wedding last week in a joint statement, the couple wrote: "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness."

On Monday, Disha Parmar's friends threw her a bachelorette party. She shared pictures from the celebrations on Instagram and wrote: "I love you girls!" On her post, Rahul Vaidya dropped a comment that went viral in no time. He wrote: "My bride."

Disha Parmar is known for her performances in TV shows such as Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Woh Apna Sa, Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum and Saraswatichandra.