'My Bride': Rahul Vaidya Comments On Disha Parmar's Pics From Her Bachelorette Party

Bride-to-be Disha Parmar's friends threw her a bachelorette party on Monday, glimpses of which the actress shared on her Instagram profile. However, it is Disha's would-be-husband and singer Rahul Vaidya's comment on her post that stole the spotlight on Instagram. "My bride," he commented with a red heart icon on Disha Parmar's post featuring photos from her bachelorette party. Rahul and Disha will get married on July 16. In the pictures, Disha looks pretty in a black crop top and jeans. She can be seen posing with her friends Pooja Muralia, Vedika Bhandari and Ashna Khanna in one of the clicks. "I love you girls!" Disha captioned the photos.

Disha Parmar's friends also gave us a glimpse of her bachelorette party. Vedika Bhandari, who is a actor, posted a clip featuring Disha and her friends dancing to the track Koi Mil Gaya from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Check it out here:

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Patani announced their wedding recently in a joint statement that read: "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness."

Disha Parmar has featured in TV series like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Woh Apna Sa, Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum and Saraswatichandra.