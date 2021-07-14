Disha Parmar And Rahul Vaidya's Pre-Wedding Festivities Begin. See Pic

Disha Parmar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: dishaparmar)

Finally! Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's pre-wedding festivities have begun. The couple will get married on Friday. On Wednesday, Disha Parmar shared a glimpse of herself getting ready for the wedding celebrations and wrote: "So it begins" with a red heart icon. In the picture, Disha Parmar can be seen wearing a bridal robe and sitting on a chair while getting ready for her pre-wedding festivities. Her Instagram story has left her fans quite excited and just like us, they are also eagerly waiting to see pictures from Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's wedding festivities.

On Monday, Disha Parmar shared stunning pictures of herself from her bachelorette party. Her post was made special by Rahul, who dropped a loved-up comment for the actress that read: "My bride."

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar made their relationship official on Bigg Boss 14 earlier this year. On Tuesday, the couple announced their wedding in a joint statement that read: "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness."

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar co-starred in the singer's single Yaad Teri that was released in 2019. Their new music video titled Madhanya also trended big time on the Internet. Rahul is known for participating in singing reality shows like Indian Idol season 1, Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star and Music Ka Maha Muqqabla. Disha Parmar is known for her performances in TV shows such as Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Woh Apna Sa, Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum and Saraswatichandra.