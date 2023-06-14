Inside Priyanka Chopra's Liverpool Holiday With Nick Jonas, Malti Marie And Family

Pictures from Priyanka-Nick's holiday.(courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra's latest Instagram post is all about family time. The actress went on a holiday to Liverpool, where she was joined by her husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie, mom Madhu Chopra, mother-in-law Denise Jonas and bestfriend Tamanna Dutt. She simply captioned the post "Magic #family." Nick Jonas dropped a heart emoji in the comments. The album has pictures from the family's train journey, Malti Marie's pool time, a sun-kissed selfie of Priyanka and Nick, and a picture-perfect frame of Madhu Chopra and Denise Jonas posing together.

See Priyanka Chopra's photo album here:

Priyanka Chopra has had a super busy schedule. Last week, she was in Rome, Italy for the opening of the Bvlgari Hotels.

Before that, she watched Beyoncé's concert at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

To reveal the 'Bvlgari Mediterranea High Jewellery Collection', the actress checked into Venice last month, where she was joined by Zendaya and Anne Hathaway.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022. Announcing the arrival of their baby girl, the star couple shared a statement in January last year that read: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Priyanka Chopra recently starred in the Hollywood film Love Again with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion and Nick Jonas (in a cameo appearance). The actress also headlines Russo Brothers' Citadel. The actress' next Bollywood project is Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, also starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. She also has the Hollywood film Heads Of State with John Cena and Idris Elba in the line-up.