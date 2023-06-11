A Sneak Peek Into Priyanka Chopra's 'Italia Photo Dump'

Image was shared by Priyanka Chopra. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra recently travelled to Rome to inaugurate a Bulgari hotel along with actor Zendaya. FYI: Both Priyanka and Zendaya are global brand ambassadors of Bulgari. For the special event, Priyanka wore a stunning silk crepe dress and tied her hair into two pigtails. The statement green emerald necklace complemented the plunging neckline of the gown. Now, much to the delight of her fans, Priyanka has shared an “Italia photo dump." While the first frame featured Priyanka along with her manager Anjula Acharia, in the next few pictures she posed with her “best team ever.” Priyanka signed off from Rome while relishing a slice of pizza on her flight. Sharing the album on Instagram, the actress wrote: “Italia photo dump #bestteamever,” with a red heart emoji.

Previously, Priyanka Chopra had shared a slew of pictures from the inauguration day. She wrote, “Congratulations to my Bulgari family on the inauguration of Bulgari hotels in Rome.” Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas was among the first to react to the post. He dropped red heart eye emojis. Bulgari also commented on her post: “Thank you for being with us.” Lucia Silvestri, executive creative director at Bulgari, added red hearts to the post. Not only us, but even Jessica Alba found Priyanka's look for the event “stunning”.

A day ago, Priyanka Chopra organised a special puja at her Los Angeles home to mark her father Dr Ashok Chopra's death anniversary. Her daughter Malti Marie played a vital role in the rituals. In the pictures Priyanka shared on Instagram Stories, Malti was seen wearing an adorable pink lehenga. Posting a snap from the puja, the actress wrote, “Puja time. Miss you Nana.” She followed it up with another post featuring a framed photo of her father along with the caption, “Miss you dad.”

Priyanka also posted a picture of Malti looking for her belly button in the lehenga. “Someone found her belly button in her lehenga by designer Pooja Rajpal,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel. Her performance as Nadia Sinh was much loved by fans and critics alike. Citadel also featured Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci in pivotal roles.

Next, the actress has Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, and Heads Of State in her kitty.