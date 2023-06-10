Priyanka Chopra's Pics From Rome Have Nick Jonas' Heart

Priyanka Chopra in Rome. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra was in Rome, Italy, for the opening of the Bvlgari Hotel. The actress, who is the global brand ambassador, picked a floor-sweeping Giambattista Valli Haute Couture N20 silk crepe dress. The feathers on the sleeves elevated the outing. Priyanka added a 600-carat emerald necklace by Bvlgari to seal her look. Sharing the album on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “Congratulations to my Bvlgari family on the inauguration of Bvlgari hotels in Rome.” One of the first comments came from Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas. He dropped red heart eye emojis. Bvlgari wrote, “Thank you for being with us.” Jessica Alba found Priyanka's look for the evening “stunning”. Lucia Silvestri, who is the executive creative director at Bulgari, added red hearts to the post. Designer Farah Khan Ali wrote, “Gorgeous you” along with heart-eye emojis. Actor Kushal Tandon followed suit.

Here are the pictures. Take a look:

Before this, Priyank Chopra was in London for the Beyoncé concert. She was joined by her mother Madhu Chopra and her friend Tamanna Dutt. Priyanka also wrote an extensive note on Instagram. Thanking her husband Nick Jonas for the memorable night, Priyanka said, “I dream it, I work hard. I grind 'til I own it, I twirl on them haters - Beyoncé. Damn! What a woman and what a night. With my main girls Tamanna and Madhu Chopra. So glad you could finally see it Anisha Tee Gibbs. Blue Ivy was an amazing dancer we're on fire. Thank you JayZ and Queen Beyoncé for the incredible hospitality. Thank you, Nick Jonas, for the most memorable night! Love you baby."

Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in the Amazon Prime Video show Citadel. The Russo Brothers series created all the right noises. Priyanka's performance as Nadia Sinh was much loved by fans and critics alike. The show also stars Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci in key roles.

Priyanka Chopra also has Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the line-up.