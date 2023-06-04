Inside Video: Priyanka Chopra Dances Her Heart Out At Beyonce's London Concert

Still from a video shared by a fan account. (courtesy: jerryxmimi)

This video of Priyanka Chopra, dancing her heart out at Beyonce's concert, screams fun from miles away. The Citadel star recently attended the singer's concert, Renaissance World Tour, in London with her friends and mom Madhu Chopra and treated her fans to some stunning inside pictures from the event. In a video posted by a fan account, Priyanka Chopra can be seen singing and dancing at the concert while looking stunning in a black dress. Sharing the video, the fan account wrote, "Priyanka having the time of her life with Madhu and Tammana in the VIP section at Beyoncé's ‘Renaissance World Tour' concert in London, there were Salma Hayek, Daniel Kaluuya, Jay Z Alfonso Cuarón, François Henri Pinault and few others."

Take a look at the picture here:

On Sunday, the actress also posted a series of pictures and videos, giving her fans a sneak peek into the venue. In her first story, the actress simply posted a video of the stage and the crowd. Take a look.

Priyanka's mom, who was also at the concert, made a special appearance in her daughter's Instagram stories as she was seen cheering for Beyonce. Priyanka captioned the post, "Happy almost birthday Madhu Chopra."

Mom Madhu also hugged actor Salma Hayek in another picture. Sharing the image, Priyanka wrote, "Salma Hayek I love you."

The picture that followed, featured Madhu smiling and posing with Jay Z. Along with the picture, Priyanka wrote, "Let's go, Madhu Chopra, Jay Z." The last picture on Priyanka's Instagram Stories featured Beyonce herself, dazzling in a golden and black outfit. The actor said, "Queen forever Beyonce."

Earlier in the day, the Citadel star was seen enjoying her "summer days" with her daughter Malti Marie. Take a look at the mother-daughter duo here:

Earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra made headlines for her viral interview, where she revealed that she was "cornered" by some members of the Hindi film industry. Without naming anyone, Priyanka added that she "had beef with people" and that pushed her to shift base to Hollywood.