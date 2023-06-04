New Day, New Pic Of Mom Priyanka Chopra Enjoying 'Summer Days' With Her Daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra with Malti Marie. (courtesy: priyankachopra )

Priyanka Chopra is enjoying her "summer days" to the fullest and her Instagram timeline stands as proof. On Sunday, the Citadel star blessed our feeds with two adorable pictures of herself with her little one. In the first picture, we can see the global star taking a walk, on a pleasant summer day with her daughter Malti Marie in her arms. The picture shared by Priyanka on her Instagram stories also featured her friend Tamanna Dutt. Priyanka captioned the first picture as, "Reunited," and tagged her friend Tamanna in it.

Take a look at the picture here:

In the second picture, Priyanka can be seen walking the streets in a green casual wear, while holding little Maltie Marie's tiny hand. Priyanka Chopra captioned the picture, "Summer days," and needless to say Malti Marie is a treat to the eyes in her cute little yellow dress. Both mother-daughter duo can be seen sporting matching white caps.

Take a peek:

A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra posted a picture of herself, her husband Nick Jonas and her daughter Malti Marie enjoying a picnic the outdoors. In the picture, we can see Priyanka sitting with her back facing the camera beside little Malti Marie. The trio is dressed in their casual best. Malti Marie, however, stole all the limelight in her summer dress and cute little hat.

Sharing the image with her Instafam, Priyanka wrote, "Sundays are for picnics," and we cannot agree more. Supermodel Gigi Hadid reacted to the post with a heart emoji.

Take a look at what Priyanka posted:

Before heading out for a picnic, Priyanka Chopra also treated her social media fans to yet another cute picture of Malti Marie. In the picture, we are given a glimpse of Priyanka holding Malti Marie's cute little foot in her hand. Alongside the post, Priyanka simply wrote, "My whole heart and my world."

Priyanka Chopra is a doting mother and her Instagram feed stands as proof. Last Sunday, global star Priyanka Chopra shared yet another adorable image of her daughter Malti Marie, playing with a toy car. In the image shared, we are given a glimpse of the little one as she holds a little yellow toy car in her tiny hands. Sharing the image, mom Priyanka wrote, "Loving cars. "The photo is too adorable to miss, take a look at the post here:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Love Again and is currently headlining the web series Citadel. She will also appear in Jee Le Zaraa and Heads Of State.