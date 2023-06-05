Priyanka Chopra At Beyonce Concert With Her 'Main Girls' - Mom Madhu And Friend Tamanna

Priyanka Chopra at Beyonce's concert. (courtesy: priyankachopra )

Global star Priyanka Chopra is living her best life and her Instagram timeline stands as proof. A day after attending singer Beyonce's concert in London, the Citadel star blessed our feeds on Sunday night with some inside pictures from the event. The first picture has Priyanka Chopra posing with her mother Madhu Chopra and her friend Tamanna Dutt. All three are dressed in black. However, Priyanka Chopra absolutely steals the show in a high-slit dress. Besides sharing images and videos from the concert, Priyanka Chopra also treated her fans to a short clip of Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy performing at the Renaissance World Tour.

Our personal favorite is undoubtedly the frame which captures Hollywood star Salma Hayek, embracing and planting a kiss on Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra's cheeks.

Sharing the post, Priyanka Chopra wrote an extensive note, expressing her joy while thanking her husband Nick Jonas for the "memorable night." Her caption read, "I dream it, I work hard. I grind 'til I own it, I twirl on them haters - Beyoncé. Damn! What a woman and what a night. With my main girls Tamanna and Madhu Chopra. So glad you could finally see it Anisha Tee Gibbs. #blueivy was an amazing dancer we're on fire. Thank you #JayZ and Queen Beyonce for the incredible hospitality.Thank you, Nick Jonas, for the most memorable night! Love u baby."

Now, take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, in a video posted by a fan account, Priyanka Chopra can be seen singing and dancing her heart out at the concert. Sharing the video, the fan account wrote, "Priyanka having the time of her life with Madhu and Tammana in the VIP section at Beyoncé's ‘Renaissance World Tour' concert in London, there were Salma Hayek, Daniel Kaluuya, Jay Z Alfonso Cuarón, François Henri Pinault and few others."

Take a look:

Before going to the concert, Priyanka Chopra was busy soaking in the sun with her daughter Malti Marie. Take a look at the mother-daughter duo as they go for a walk:

Earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra made headlines for her viral interview, where she revealed that she was "cornered" by some members of the Hindi film industry. Without naming anyone, Priyanka added that she "had beef with people" and that pushed her to shift base to Hollywood.