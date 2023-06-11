Cuteness Alert: Mom Priyanka Chopra Shares Pics Of Daughter Malti Marie In A Lehenga

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Mom Priyanka Chopra treated her fans on Sunday morning to pictures of little Malti Marie in a cute pink lehenga and we cannot get enough. Recently, Priyanka Chopra organized a special puja at her Los Angeles home to mark her father Dr Ashok Chopra's death anniversary. This year, Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti also took part in the rituals and the sight is too adorable to miss. Posting a snap from the puja, the actress wrote, “Puja time. Miss you, Nana.” She followed it up with another post featuring a framed photo of her father along with the caption, “Miss you dad.”

Here's how Malti Marie looked in a cute little lehenga:

Priyanka also posted a picture of Malti looking for her belly button in the lehenga. “Someone found her belly button in her lehenga by designer Pooja Rajpal,” she wrote.

A few days back, the Don star visited Rome for the opening of the Bvlgari Hotel. The actress, who is the global brand ambassador, opted for a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture N20 silk crepe dress.

Sharing some pictures from the trip, Priyanka wrote, “Congratulations to my Bvlgari family on the inauguration of Bvlgari hotels in Rome.” One of the first comments came from Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas. He dropped red heart eye emojis. Bvlgari wrote, “Thank you for being with us.” Jessica Alba found Priyanka's look for the evening “stunning”. Lucia Silvestri, who is the executive creative director at Bulgari, added red hearts to the post. Designer Farah Khan Ali wrote, “Gorgeous you” along with heart-eye emojis. Actor Kushal Tandon followed suit.

Take a look:

Before this, Priyanka was in London with her mom Madhu Chopra to attend Beyonce's concert. Thanking her husband Nick Jonas for the memorable night, Priyanka said, “I dream it, I work hard. I grind 'til I own it, I twirl on them haters - Beyoncé. Damn! What a woman and what a night. With my main girls Tamanna and Madhu Chopra. So glad you could finally see it, Anisha Tee Gibbs. Blue Ivy was an amazing dancer we're on fire. Thank you, JayZ and Queen Beyoncé for the incredible hospitality. Thank you, Nick Jonas, for the most memorable night! Love you baby."

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.