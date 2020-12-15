Inside Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Perfect Date Night In London

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

What's not to love about Priyanka Chopra's latest Instagram entry? The actress, who is currently in London along with her husband Nick Jonas and their pet pooch Diana, shared a scene from her perfect date night. Besides Nick and Diana, the actress' mother Madhu Chopra was also present with them. In fact, she clicked the perfect photograph. In the picture, Nick Jonas can be seen smiling with all his heart as he sits curled up in Priyanka's arms. Sharing the picture, Priyanka captioned the post: "These two," adding a heart-eyed emoji. Priyanka's post was filled up with heart emojis from fans and we are not surprised at all.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their 2nd wedding anniversary in London this year, where the actress is shooting for a project. On their anniversary, Priyanka shared a picture, in which the couple could be seen strolling on the streets of London. She wrote: "Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life. Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you."

Priyanka Chopra has had a busy schedule for the last few months. Before celebrating Diwali and Karwa Chauth in her Los Angeles home, the actress was shooting in Germany.

In terms of her films, Priyanka Chopra's last project was The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Her upcoming projects are The White Tiger, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in the superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with comedian Mindy Kaling, Amazon's Citadel and Sangeet Project. The actress recently announced a Hollywood film with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.