Inside Pics From Pyaar Ka Punchnama Star Sonnalli Seygall's Wedding Festivities

More photos of the newlyweds.(courtesy: iamraailaxmi)

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall married restauranteur Ashesh L Sajnani in the presence of family and friends in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon. We got a glimpse of the inside festivities through the many pictures shared by the actress and her friends on social media. The guest list at the wedding included the actress' Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh, actors Mandira Bedi, Sumona Chakravarti, Chahatt Khanna, Shama Sikander and Raai Laxmi. Sharing pictures from her wedding ceremony, Sonnalli Seygall wrote, "Sabr and Shukr."

Take a look at the pictures here:

Sumona Chakravarti, sharing a picture with the newlyweds, wrote, "Yaara Ashesh L Sajnani Shaadi Mubarakaan. We were 2 strangers who befriended each other at a music fest in 2014. And here we are 9 years later- seeing you embark on this beautiful journey with the love of your life Sonnalli Seygall. Heartiest Congratulations you two. Love you heaps and tons! #AsheshFoundSona."

Actor Raai Laxmi posted pictures of the newlyweds from the festivities last night. For the ceremony in the evening, Sonnalli wore a festive red piece, while Ashesh wore a golden outfit. "My bestie with my jiju," Raai Laxmi captioned it.

Screenshot of Raai Laxmi's Instagram story

Screenshot of Raai Laxmi's Instagram story

Raai Laxmi also shared pictures from the kaleera ceremony. "All the singles in the house," she captioned it.

Screenshot of Raai Laxmi's Instagram story

Chahatt Khanna, sharing this inside picture, wrote, "Congratulations to my beautiful bride."

Screenshot of Chahatt Khanna's Instagram story

Sonnalli Seygall, who made her film debut with Luv Ranjan's 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, has starred in films like Wedding Pullav, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, High Jack, Setters and Jai Mummy Di among others. She also featured in web shows Illegal - Justice, Out Of Order and Anamika. She has also been a part of music videos Jab Hum Padheya Karte The, Dholna, Churi and Ishq Da Rog.