Pics From Pyaar Ka Punchnama Actor Sonnalli Seygall's Wedding

Sonnalli Seygall pictured at her wedding.

Actress Sonnalli Seygall, best-known for her role in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series of films, is getting married in Mumbai today. The actress, who is marrying her long-time boyfriend and restauranteur Ashesh L Sajnani, was pictured at her wedding venue this afternoon as she walked under a phoolon ki chadar. For the daytime wedding, Sonnalli opted for a pastel pink lehenga. The bride was pictured arriving at the venue and she looked stunning as ever. Sonnalli Seygall was accompanied by her pet pooch during her bridal entry. The guestlist included Shama Sikander, Raai Laxmi.

See pictures from the wedding here:

Meanwhile, celebrity make-up artist Veena Nagda posted pictures from the actress' mehendi ceremony and she wrote "Congratulations to this lovely couple Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnani. Wish you a happily married life."

See pictures from the mehendi ceremony here:

Sharing a video from the mehendi festivities on social media, Veena Nagda wrote, "That's how we roll into the mehendi ceremony." Check it out.

Sonnalli Seygall starred in Luv Ranjan's 201 hit Pyaar Ka Punchnama, headlined by Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha and co-starring Sunny Singh, Ishita Raj Sharma, Divyenndu and Raayo S Bakhirta. The actress later featured in the films like Wedding Pullav, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, High Jack, Setters and Jai Mummy Di to name a few. She also appeared in web shows Illegal - Justice, Out of Order and Anamika.

Movies and shows aside, Sonnalli featured in the music videos Jab Hum Padheya Karte The, Dholna, Churi and Ishq Da Rog to name a few.