A Mini Pyaar Ka Punchnama Reunion For Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha And Others

It was a mini Pyaar Ka Punchnama reunion of sorts for Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh and Ishita Raj. The occasion? Actor Shivaleeka Oberoi and her husband and Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak's post wedding festivities. Shivaleeka Oberoi captioned the post: "Happily ever after party." The Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, directed by Luv Ranjan, made stars out of Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The series also featured Ishita Raj, Sonnalli Seygall, Sunny Singh, Divyenndu and Omkar Kapoor, among others.

Shivaleeka Oberoi married Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak earlier this month. Sharing pictures from their wedding on social media, the couple wrote: "You don't find love, it finds you. It's got a lot to do with destiny, fate and what's written in the stars. Last evening 9th Feb 2023, surrounded by our loved ones, we got married in a place where our relationship bloomed. This will forever be the most magical moment of our life! With our hearts full of love and so many memories, we can't wait to build even more special ones and begin this new journey together. Seeking your love and blessings."

Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak worked together on the 2020 film Khuda Haafiz, which the latter backed. Abhishek Pathak's last project was the hit Drishyam 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna. Shivaleeka was last seen in Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 - Agni Pariksha.