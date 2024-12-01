Sonnalli Seygall And Ashesh L Sajnani Have Named Their Daughter Shukar

Sonnalli Seygall, best known for her role in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, married her longtime boyfriend Ashesh L Sajnani last year. The couple announced their pregnancy in August this year and welcomed their first child, a baby girl on Thursday. Now, they have revealed their little one's name.

Sharing the first glimpse of her daughter on Instagram, the actress wrote, "Introducing our beautiful daughter, Shukar-a name that embodies the gratitude we've carried in our hearts throughout our lives. She is our little miracle, a living testament to the abundance of love, joy, and blessings that surround us. May she grow to always recognize the beauty in each moment and live a life filled with thankfulness, just as she has been a blessing beyond words to us. Welcome to the world, our Shukar-our miracle of abundance."

On November 27, Ashesh shared a video of himself dancing in the delivery room on Instagram. The caption read, "Our baby is here." The couple's spokesperson also told IANS, "Sonnalli and Ashesh are overjoyed with the arrival of their little bundle of joy. Both mother and baby girl are healthy and doing fine. It's the most special day of their lives and they are filled with gratitude for all the love that has come their way."

In August this year, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together. The actress shared a series of photos on social media. In the first picture, Sonnalli is seen showing off her baby bump. She can be seen munching on chips and chocolates. Ashesh, on the other hand, is seen holding a beer bottle in one hand and a baby's milk sipper in another. The pictures also feature their pet pooch.

The caption read, "From beer bottles to baby bottles... Ashesh's life is about to change! As for me, some things stay the same. Was eating for 1... now eating for 2! Meanwhile Shamsher is taking notes on how to be a good big brother. Overjoyed & Grateful. Keep us in your prayers. December 2024. baby coming."

In July, the couple celebrated one year of marital bliss. On the special occasion, the actress shared a series of unseen pictures from their wedding on social media. In the first picture, Ashesh can be seen planting a kiss on Sonnalli's forehead. The second picture shows them taking pheras. In the third snapshot, the couple are seen posing with their furry friend in a garden.

Sonnalli Seygall looked pretty in a pink saree adorned with silver detailing. Ashesh, on the other hand, complemented her in a white sherwani.Captioning the photos on Instagram, Sonnalli wrote, "Blessed, abundant, grateful. Happy 1 to us."

On the work front, Sonnalli Seygall has worked in several films including Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Jai Mummy Di. She has also made notable appearances in web series such as Illegal - Justice, Out of Order, and Anamika.

The actress has also appeared in several music videos such as Jab Hum Padheya Karte The, Dholna, Churi and Ishq Da Rog among others.