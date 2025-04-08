Sonnalli Seygall Shares Unseen Pics From Pregnancy Days

Sonnalli Seygall, best known for her role in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, just dropped a series of unseen pregnancy pictures on Instagram – and they are all kinds of beautiful.

The actress and her husband Ashesh L Sajnani welcomed their baby girl, Shukar, in November last year.

On Tuesday, Sonnalli Seygall treated us to a slew of snaps. The actress' pregnancy glow had our undivided attention. While she looked pretty in every frame, her baby bump definitely stole the show.

In the first pic, Sonnalli was seen in a pastel blue bodysuit paired with white bottoms. Another image showed her posing in front of a helicopter, while one frame captured her holding her bump at the beach.

Ashesh also made an appearance in a few photos. Some mirror selfies were also a part of this throwback post.

“Pregnancy pics that never made it to the gram,” read the text attached to the post.

Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnani welcomed their daughter, Sukhar, on November 27, 2024. The couple revealed her name in December last year.

Announcing the name, the actress wrote, "Introducing our beautiful daughter, Shukar-a name that embodies the gratitude we've carried in our hearts throughout our lives. She is our little miracle, a living testament to the abundance of love, joy, and blessings that surround us. May she grow to always recognize the beauty in each moment and live a life filled with thankfulness, just as she has been a blessing beyond words to us. Welcome to the world, our Shukar-our miracle of abundance."

In August this year, Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnani announced that they were expecting their first baby. The actress dropped a bunch of pics on social media to share the happy news.

In the first one, Sonnalli was flaunting her baby bump while snacking on chips and chocolates. Meanwhile, Ashesh was holding a beer bottle in one hand and a baby's milk sipper in the other. Oh, and their dog also made an appearance in the pics.

The side not read, “From beer bottles to baby bottles... Ashesh's life is about to change! As for me, some things stay the same. Was eating for 1... now eating for 2! Meanwhile Shamsher is taking notes on how to be a good big brother. Overjoyed & Grateful. Keep us in your prayers. December 2024. baby coming."

Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnani got married in June 2023.

On the work front, Sonnalli Seygall has appeared in films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Jai Mummy Di and Jai Mummy Di. She has also worked in shows such as Illegal - Justice, Out of Order and Anamika.