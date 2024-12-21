Movies Yearender 2024: Deepika-Ranveer To Varun-Natasha, A Look At The New Parents In Town

They say parenthood is a gift of life and no one will understand this phrase better than our beloved celebrities who embarked on this beautiful journey. From Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra, let us take a look at celebrities who embarked on the new journey in 2024.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

For Deepika and Ranveer, their baby girl, Dua, is the answer to all their prayers. No, we are not crying, you are.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun and Natasha, too, joined the girl parents club in Bollywood this year. On Father's Day, Varun shared a cute photo on Instagram and said, “Happy Father's Day. My father taught me that the best way to celebrate this day is by going out there and working for your family so I'll be doing just that. Couldn't be happier to be a girl dad.”

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra

Masaba and Satyadeep were over the moon with the arrival of their "special little girl."

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley

Hollywood star Margot Robbie and her film producer husband Tom Ackerley, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in November.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

The news of Akaay Kohli's arrival broke the Internet. Sharing a postcard on Instagram, Virat Kohli wrote, “With boundless joy and love in our hearts, we are happy to announce to everyone that we welcomed our baby boy, Akaay, and Vamika's younger brother into the world on February 15!" Anushka and Virat are also parents to a daughter, Vamika.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Richa and Ali were on cloud nine when their little bundle of joy, a baby girl – Zuneyra Ida Fazal, entered their life. In a joint statement, the couple said, “We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings!” Love, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal."

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar

Yami and Aditya welcomed their first child, a baby boy Vedavid, on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya. Sharing a picture of Lord Krishna holding a baby in his hands, the couple said, “We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our beloved son, Vedavid, who graced us with his birth on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya. Please shower him with all your kind blessing and love. Warm regards Yami & Aditya.”

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur

For Vikrant and Sheetal, their baby boy, Vardaan, is “nothing short of a blessing.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

The ‘It' couple Hollywood made fans go crazy with the news of their baby boy's arrival. Sharing a picture of the tiny feet, Justin Bieber wrote, “Welcome home. Jack Blues Bieber."

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary

The much-loved couple are proud parents to a baby girl. Earlier this week, Prince Narula and Yuvika celebrated the two-month birthday of the little cupcake.

Drashti Dhami and Niraj Khemka

“Straight from heaven, into our hearts. A whole new life, a whole new start. 22.10.24. She's here,” wrote Drashti Dhami and Niraj Khemka as they shared the happy news with everyone.

Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani

Sonnalli and her husband Ashesh shared the first pictures of their daughter and revealed her name –Shukar A Sajnani. The couple wrote, “Introducing our beautiful daughter, Shukar-a name that embodies the gratitude we've carried in our hearts throughout our lives. She is our little miracle, a living testament to the abundance of love, joy, and blessings that surround us."

"May she grow to always recognize the beauty in each moment and live a life filled with thankfulness, just as she has been a blessing beyond words to us. Welcome to the world, our Shukar-our miracle of abundance," she concluded.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh

Bigg Boss 13 fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her husband, Shanawaz Shaikh, welcomed a baby boy on December 18. The couple dropped an adorable postcard on Instagram to share the happy news.

Congratulations to all the parents for their magical journey ahead.