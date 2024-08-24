Justin Bieber And Wife Hailey Welcome First Child, Reveal Baby Name

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey just welcomed their first child on Saturday morning. The singer announced the arrival of their little one on Instagram by sharing a picture of the baby's feet. Justin Bieber captioned the post, "Welcome home. Jack Blues Bieber." In the comments section of the post, Hailey's bestfriend Kylie Jenner commented, "I can't handle this little foot Jack Blues Bieber." Khloe Kardashian wrote, "Jack blues! Congratulations! I love this tiny foot so so much." Actor Chris Pratt added, "Congrats guys! Love the name." Justin Bieber and Hailey got married in an intimate ceremony in South Carolina in 2018.

See Justin Bieber's post here:

Hailey Bieber announced the news of her pregnancy in May this year. She shared baby bump pictures. No caption needed.

Hailey had actively been sharing photos and videos from her pregnancy diaries.

A few months ago, in an interaction with W magazine, Hailey Bieber also talked about how she managed to hide her pregnancy for six months. She said, "I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time...I didn't have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff."

Hailey, a supermodel, is the daughter of The Usual Suspects actor Stephen Baldwin and graphic designer Kennya Deodato. She has walked the runway for many top designers. She has been a part of the New York Fashion Week, the Paris Fashion Week as well as the Milan Fashion Week.

Justin Bieber's discography includes many hits such as Baby, Boyfriend, Sorry, Let Me Love You and I Don't Care. In a career spanning over a decade, the Canadian singer has received several awards and accolades including a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording.