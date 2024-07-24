Hailey Bieber On Divorce Rumours: "People Don't Want To Believe That We're Happy"

Hailey Bieber is expecting her first child with her husband, singer Justin Bieber. The couple got married six years ago in 2018. Recently, the model opened up about facing negativity since their wedding, dealing with trolls, and confronting divorce rumours. In a chat with W magazine, she shared, “People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one. ‘Oh, they're falling apart. They hate each other. They're getting divorced.' It's like people don't want to believe that we're happy. I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I've tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what's going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn't actually ever hurt any less.”

Hailey Bieber also talked about how she managed to hide her pregnancy for six months. She said, “I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time…I didn't have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff.” Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber made the pregnancy announcement in May.

The model also shared that she could have kept her pregnancy under wraps until delivery but chose not to because she wanted freedom. “I probably could have hid it until the end. But I didn't enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn't feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life,” said Hailey.

Talking about morning sickness, Hailey Bieber said, “I don't know why they call it that because it lasts all day long; we need to change the name,” Regarding her diet, she added, “I just listen to whatever the baby wants. If the baby wants pizza one day, we're doing pizza.”

