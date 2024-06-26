Dad-To-Be Justin Bieber Cradles Wife Hailey Bieber's Baby Bump. See Post

Justin Bieber shared this image. (courtesy: justinbieber)

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are all set to welcome their first child. Recently, the singer shared a series of photos on social media. In the first picture, Justin is seen cradling Hailey's baby bump. The rest of the pictures feature scenic views and their pet dog. No caption needed. The couple announced the pregnancy on May 9. Hailey's representative confirmed to CBS News that she is "just over six months pregnant".

Last month, Hailey Bieber shared a series of snapshots and showed what she's been up to lately. Several images featured her bare baby bump. In one of the pictures, the model is seen dressed in a shimmery crop top and low-rise jeans. She can be seen cradling her baby bump. In another image, Hailey, sporting a white crop and joggers, is seen sipping coffee. She completed her look with a blue baseball cap. The caption read, "The past few weeks have been".

A source close to the couple earlier told People, "Everyone is excited for them. They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He's so excited to raise his baby. They have a name that they think is perfect. They're also starting to decorate a nursery. They can't wait to meet the baby."

Meanwhile, according to a report in Entertainment Tonight, the couple had plans to expand their family for a long time. The source said, “Hailey and Justin are thrilled to be expecting a baby together," a source told the outlet. "They have wanted this for a long time and can't wait to expand their family and bring a child into the world. Hailey and Justin are united and have been on the same page when it comes to parenthood. They have experienced so much together as a couple and feel ready to take this next step in their lives and relationship."

For the unversed, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber got married in an intimate ceremony in South Carolina in 2018.