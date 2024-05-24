Keeping Up With Parents-To-Be Hailey And Justin Bieber. See New Pics

Justin Bieber with wife Hailey. (courtesy: justinbieber)

Justin Bieber and Hailey are hands down the cutest parents-to-be. The couple announced their first pregnancy about two weeks ago. On Friday, the international singing sensation shared a new series of pictures showcasing Hailey's baby bump. In the first frame, the two are kissing each other. Next, they are posing for the camera. Oh, and, there are some happy snaps of the soon-to-be dad. Did we just hear a collective “aww”? Reacting to the post, singer El Malilla wrote, “Woawwww.” DJ Tay James said, “Popps and Momma.” Singer Justine Skye commented, “Ate.”

In case you missed it, on May 10, Justin Beiber uploaded a set of pictures and videos on Instagram to announce the pregnancy. Check out the album below:

In October 2023, Hailey told GQ that motherhood “is something that I look forward to. It's also such a private, intimate thing. It's something that's going to come when it comes. And it's just, honestly, at the end of the day, so hilarious how much people fu****g care. Let me do what I want to do with my body and you guys can do what you want to do with your body—and let's just let it be that.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey got married in 2018. In terms of work, Hailey has walked the runway for many successful designers and has been a part of New York Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week, and Milan Fashion Week.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber has wowed global audiences with tracks such as Baby, Beauty And A Beat, Favourite Girl, Peaches, Lonely, Yummy, Intentions, Boyfriend, Off My Face, and many more. In 2022, the singer impressed his fans with the Justice World Tour, during which he travelled to various parts of the USA, Canada, Europe, and Brazil. Over his career spanning more than a decade, Justin has garnered numerous awards, including a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording.