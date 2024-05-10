Justin Bieber And Wife Hailey Are Expecting Their First Child. See Her Baby Bump In Announcement Pics

Justin Bieber with Hailey. (courtesy: justinbieber)

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey are expecting their first child. The couple shared the news on their respective Instagram handles. The pictures have glimpses of Hailey's baby bump. The couple sealed the mushy album with a kiss. The star couple posted identical pictures and simply tagged each other. No caption needed. The comments section was filled with wishes from stars. Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot commented, "Yay mama." Kylie Jenner commented, "Love you guys! ahhhhhhhh." Supermodel Bella Hadid wrote, "Chillieee williessss I love you soooo much." Gigi Hadid's comment on the post read, "Yayayayyaaaaaa."

Kendal Jenner added,"Ahhhh here come the tears again." Demi Lovato wrote," Yayyy! Congratulations." Kourtney Kardashian commented, "blessings." Paris Hilton added, "Congratulations love." "I love you guys. I am so so so happy for you both. We are all soooo excited for baby," read Khloe Kardashian's comment.

Check out the post here:

Justin Bieber and Hailey got married in a intimate ceremony in South Carolina in 2018.

Hailey, a supermodel, is the daughter of The Usual Suspects actor Stephen Baldwin and graphic designer Kennya Deodato. She has walked the runway for many top designers. She has been a part of the New York Fashion Week, the Paris Fashion Week as well as the Milan Fashion Week. She also runs a successful beauty brand.

Justin Bieber's discography includes many hits such as Baby, Boyfriend, Sorry, Let Me Love You and I Don't Care. In a career spanning over a decade, the Canadian singer has received several awards and accolades including a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording.