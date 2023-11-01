The Internet Once Called Hailey Bieber A 'Mean Girl'. So, She Did This For Halloween

Hailey Biber shared this image. (Courtesy: HaileyBieber)

It won't be wrong to say that this Halloween celebrities have been upping the stakes and fans are loving every bit of it. From Demi Lovato being a Snow White to Kim Kardashian recreating Alicia Silverstone's look from the 1995 film Clueless, celebrities have truly put in a lot of effort. Among all, Hailey Bieber grabbed our attention with her “Mean Girls” look. On Tuesday, Hailey shared a couple of pictures on Instagram that might be a reply to her “haters”. The opening frame shows Hailey recreating the poster of the 2004 film Mean Girls. It shows her dressed as Lindsay Lohan's Cady Heron. We also get a glimpse of Hailey as Rachel McAdams' Regina George, Amanda Seyfried's Karen Smith and Lacey Chabert's Gretchen Wieners. The text on the poster read, “Hailey Bieber and Hailey Bieber Mean Girls.” The next slide shows a note with some drawing on Hailey's picture. It read, “This girl is the nastiest s**** b**** I have ever met! Do not trust her! She is a f**** s***! Hailey Bieber”. Sharing the post, Hailey wrote, “She doesn't even go here! Happy Halloween.”

In no time, Hailey Bieber's fans flooded the comments section with love and only love. Many lauded her for standing up for herself. A comment read, “She did this for everyone that was assuming she was the “mean girl” you are iconic Hailey [Bieber].”

“She is roasting the haters lmfao,” read another.

A user said, “Iconic because they thought they could brand you something you do not end them baby.”

Another commented, “She won Halloween again.”

This comes after Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber allegedly trolled Selena Gomez after she surpassed the Kylie Cosmetics founder as the most followed woman on Instagram. In addition, the American singer decided to take a break from social media, while her fans called Kylie and Hailey “Mean Girls”. Well, Hailey Bieber seems to have decided to level it up with her Halloween costume. In February, Selena shared an Instagram post and wrote, “I deleted this one time because I thought maybe it was too much but eh (taking a break from social).”

This post arrived soon after Kylie Jenner and model Hailey Bieber, who is married to Selena's ex Justin Bieber, allegedly trolled the singer and later deleted the posts. Selena, in a video on TikTok, said, “I accidentally laminated my eyebrows too much.” Just three hours later, Kylie and Hailey dropped Instagram Stories about their own brows. While doing the same Kylie wrote over her eyebrows: "This was an accident?" Well, the eagle-eyed users were quick to connect to the dots and called them out for shading Selena. The two soon deleted their Instagram Stories.