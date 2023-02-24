Selena Gomez Taking Social Media Break; Fans Call Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber 'Mean Girls'

Selena Gomez shared this image. (courtesy: selenagomez)

The day Selena Gomez was declared as the most followed woman on Instagram, the singer decided to take a break from social media. Posting a picture of herself, the singer wrote in her Instagram post: "I deleted this one time because I thought maybe it was too much but eh (taking a break from social)." Selena, who surpassed Kylie Jenner as the most followed woman on Instagram, in a TikTok entry, said, "I'm very happy, I'm so blessed, I have the best friends, the best fans in the whole world, and I just couldn't be happier. And I'm good. I love the way I am. I don't care, I'm big, I'm not-I don't care. I love who I am. And yeah, I'm gonna be taking a second from social media, because this is a little silly. And I'm 30, I'm too old for this." The singer also deleted her TikTok account.

Selena Gomez's post about taking a break from social media arrived soon after reality TV star Kylie Jenner and model Hailey Bieber (married to Selena's ex Justin Bieber) allegedly trolled the singer and later deleted the posts. Earlier this week, Selena Gomez posted a video on TikTok and said, "I accidentally laminated my eyebrows too much." Just three hours later, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber posted Instagram Stories about their own brows and Kylie Jenner wrote over her eyebrows: "this was an accident?" The Internet was quick to connect to the dots and called them out for shading Selena Gomez. They soon deleted their Instagram stories.

In her defense, Kylie Jenner wrote on TikTok, "This is reaching. No shade towards Selena ever and I didn't see her eyebrow posts! U guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly."

Selena Gomez has taken breaks from social media several times citing mental health. In the comments section of Selena Gomez's latest post, fans united and called out Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber. "Unfollowed Kylie for bullying you and followed you," read a comment. "I wonder why Kylie Jenner is so jealous of this queen," read a second. "Selena rocks, better than Kylie," wrote another Instagram user. "So sad that you have to take a break from social media and delete your Tiktok just because of these mean girls," another comment read. "We were so happy you came back! I can't believe this is happening again! I think they kept low key bullying her until she deactivated everything again," wrote another fan.

The singer announced that she is taking a break from social media with this post.

The Internet seems to have picked sides already. While Selena Gomez' Instagram posts are flooded with comments from fans, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber's Instagram accounts are witnessing an opposite reaction. On Ms Jenner's latest Instagram post, which happens to be a magazine shoot, an Instagram user wrote: "That's why Selena is number 1 on Instagram..." Another comment read: "Mean girl behavior FR" Another one read: "Don't support mean girl energy." Inputs from another Instagram user: "Bully energy for sure." Another one read: "Shading Selena Gomez at your big age." Here's what another user wrote: "Use to like Kylie. But after the recent mean girl behavior she's becoming one of my least fav."

Hailey Bieber's latest Instagram post is too full of furious Selena Gomez fans calling her out. "Sorry Hailey, I'm unfollowing you and Kylie. I used to support you," read a comment. Another one read, "This was an accident???? Kkkkkkkkk." Another one read: "It must be so exhausting having so much hate in your heart. "Another one added, "Mean girls club. So sad." Similar thoughts echoed: "You bring others down just to make yourself feel better. Mean girl."

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's wife Hailey broke the Internet when they were pictured together at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles last year.

Selena Gomez, a former Disney star, began her acting career with Wizards of Waverly Place.She went on to become a top singer with smash hits like Come And Get It, It Ain't Me, Lose You To Love Me and her recent hit Calm Down.