Selena Gomez Is Most Followed Female Celeb On Instagram Again. Sorry, Kylie Jenner

Selena Gomez is back to being the most followed woman on Instagram. Yes, at the time of writing this article, the Only Murders In The Building star has 381 million followers. The singer and actress has beaten Kylie Jenner, who has 380 million followers on Instagram. For those who don't know, let us tell you Selena held the title a few years back. Soon after Selena surpassed Kylie, her fans flooded the comment section. A user shared a clip of the 30-year-old from one of her concerts in which she is singing her song Who Says. In the caption, the fan wrote, "Selena Gomez singing who says is so powerful."

Another fan wrote, "Selena Gomez is now the most followed female artist on Instagram and Tiktok. A global queen."

selena gomez singing who says is so powerful. pic.twitter.com/JrMc227nb6 — ana | FAN ACCOUNT. (@withluvselena) February 16, 2023

Selena Gomez is now the most followed female artist on Instagram and Tiktok. A global queen pic.twitter.com/U7MPPVbeSn — GLOBAL PRINCESS ☀️ (@SelenaGqueens) February 22, 2023

SELENA GOMEZ, THE OG QUEEN OF INSTAGRAM pic.twitter.com/KILZ9dPIxs — L (@LamaGomeez) February 22, 2023

Selena Gomez became the most followed female artist on Instagram AND Tiktok both in one day... Selena you will always be famous pic.twitter.com/z5efmn2sAx — 𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐧🫧 (@selegendipity) February 22, 2023

Meanwhile, a few hours ago, Selena Gomez dropped a stunning picture of herself on Instagram after becoming the most followed woman on the platform. In the caption, she wrote, "I deleted this one time because I thought maybe it was too much but eh." In the image, the actress is sitting on a sofa and enjoying her drink. She looks stunning in an off-shoulder black ensemble.

Soon after Selena shared the post, her industry friends and fans flooded the comment section. Singer Lauren Jauregui wrote, "This is one of my favorite pictures of youuuu," while her fans dropped heart and fire emoticons.

Earlier, Selena Gomes, who is now quite active on Instagram, spoke to Vanity Fair and opened up about how she only has TikTok on her phone. The actress-singer added that she deleted Instagram years ago and has her assistant post the content for her on the platform. "I never got the chance to go to an actual high school. The world was my high school for the longest time, and I started getting inundated with information that I didn't want. I went through a hard time in a breakup and I didn't want to see any of the [feedback]-not necessarily about the relationship, but the opinions of me versus [someone] else. There'd be thousands of really nice comments, but my mind goes straight to the mean one."



"They write paragraphs that are so specific and mean. I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety...I couldn't do it anymore. It was a waste of my time," she continued.

"The only thing I have on my phone is TikTok because I find it to be a little less hostile. There are wonderful things about social media-connecting with fans, seeing how happy and excited they are and their stories. But usually that's filtered through [for me now]. I created a system. Everything I do I send to my assistant who posts them. As far as comments, my team will put together a few things that are encouraging."