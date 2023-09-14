Everyone Has An Opinion On Selena Gomez's 'I Will Never Be A Meme Again' Remark

Selena Gomez at the awards. (courtesy: TheMemesArchive)

Selena Gomez recently attended the MTV VMAs (Video Music Awards) and her presence was all but eclipsed by her reaction to Chris Brown being announced as one of the nominees in the best R&B video category. By everything we mean, even her and Taylor Swift's reunion. As expected, memes based on her reaction started doing the rounds on social media. The singer, in her latest Instagram story, addressed those memes and she wrote, "I will never be a meme again. I'd rather sit still than be dragged for being myself. Much love." The Calm Down singer's comment has divided the Internet. While some rooted for the singer. The other school of thought is that memes should not be taken this seriously.

First, read the post shared by Selena Gomez here:

Screenshot of Selena Gomez's Instagram story

ICYMI, this is the viral meme that has been doing the rounds:

where is she?!



selena gomez confused disappointed reaction video sza not at the vmas meme pic.twitter.com/W3blhhujR0 — The Memes Archive (@TheMemesArchive) September 13, 2023

"Memes don't matter," wrote an X (earlier called Twitter) user, adding, "I loved her authentic reactions, they were very relatable. It's nothing to be ashamed of Selena Gomez. Laugh at yourself girl! Meme's don't matter."

I loved her authentic reactions, they were very relatable. It's nothing to be ashamed of @selenagomez Laugh at yourself girl! Meme's don't matter! — Coral Armstrong (@CoralArmstrong9) September 13, 2023

"I'm all for Selena. but Selena Gomez is not a victim. Y'all, her fans run so deep you can't even breathe wrong in her direction without someone having something to say. so what if we laugh at her reaction to the vmas? or people create memes? lol," read another one.

i'm all for selena. but selena gomez is not a victim. y'all, her fans run so deep u can't even breathe wrong in her direction without someone having something to say. so what if we laugh at her reaction to the vmas? or people create memes? lol — (@dudewhy69) September 13, 2023

Another user wrote, "Selena Gomez saying she'll never be a meme again is regrettably making her a meme again."

selena gomez saying she'll never be a meme again is regrettably making her a meme again — Ali Oops (@TVFarrell) September 14, 2023

Another hot take from a user - "Selena Gomez is my favorite meme."

Selena Gomez is my favorite meme — Otter (@SniffinGlue22) September 13, 2023

A meme for a meme - "Selena Gomez and I share the same fear of becoming a meme," wrote a user.

selena gomez and i share the same fear of becoming a meme — hamzah (@WorldWideHamzah) September 14, 2023

"I'm sorry but Selena Gomez is NOT a meme. She is truly an angel. Yall got to stop being mean," read another tweet.

I'm sorry but @selenagomez is NOT a meme. She is truly an angel. Yall got to stop being mean. — mark (@HHASportsGuy) September 14, 2023

Some fans agreed with the singer. "Selena Gomez, you are not a meme if you need some on to talk to I'm a tweet away," wrote one.

@selenagomez you are not a meme if you need some on to talk to I'm a tweet away. — Kevin_corona (@Kevcipherking88) September 14, 2023

Some more tweets:

@selenagomez why are you upset about being a meme? That's literally all I want in my life — Kelley MacDonald (@kelleycmac) September 14, 2023

How many memes are too many memes exactly?

Ayo you think @selenagomez would ever date a fan??? Asking for a friend. Would never make her a meme — Harambe D Nana (cw: Tokyo Revengers) (@HarambesNana) September 14, 2023

Selena Gomez, a former Disney star, began her acting career with Wizards of Waverly Place. She went on to become a top singer with smash hits like Come And Get It, It Ain't Me, Lose You To Love Me and her recent hit Calm Down.