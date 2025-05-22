Ed Sheeran Reveals He's On Guest List Of Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco's Wedding

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are tight-lipped about their wedding procedures. Meanwhile, singer Ed Sheeran dropped a big hint, revealing he's been invited to their wedding.

Ed Sheeran took on Vanity Fair's 'Lie Detector Test' series. On being asked if he had received an invite, Ed said, "Mm-hmmm."

He also shared Benny Blanco had attended his intimate wedding with Cherry Seaborn in 2018. Ed Sheeran and Benny Blanco's friendship has come a long way as the duo collaborated on many songs in the past.

In April this year, Blanco appeared on the Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware podcast, and shared his wedding plans, "We haven't figured out anything in our wedding yet. The only thing I've said straight up, as a part of the food, is that I want Jewish cook and food writer Jake Cohen to do the challah. That's all I care about. He makes the best challah I've ever had."

On another occasion, Selena also spoke about her decision to skip the first dance at her wedding. The Emilia Perez star went on to share that she might be doing a special dance with her maternal grandfather.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco started seeing each other in 2023, years after being collaborators for several songs.

In December last year, the couple got engaged. "Forever begins now," Selena captioned her post alongside pictures of her engagement ring.