Timothee Chalamet And Kylie Jenner Make It Official At Beyonce's Birthday Concert

Timothee Chalamet with Kylie Jenner. (courtesy: davidlexxy)

It was full house at Beyonce's grand birthday concert in Inglewood, California, what with stars like Zendaya, Tom Holland, Kim Kardashian and others in attendance. However, actor Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, who is famous for being famous, stole the limelight. The two have reportedly been dating for while but they very much confirmed their relationship. At the Beyonce concert, the two were seen seated together. Later, they were pictured kissing and photos of it are obviously viral. This is the first time that Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been spotted together publicly.

See the viral pictures of Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner from Beyonce's concert here:

kyliejenner spotted kissing #TimotheeChalamet at Beyonce's birthday party.... Sources has it that she and Travis are officially separated but are still co-parenting their daughter (stormy)

What's your thoughts on this#kyliekissing#yagmur#tuesdayvibe#traviscottpic.twitter.com/oDMPYZFpJ9 — RANDOM NEWS (@davidlexxy) September 6, 2023

Kylie Jenner was previously dating rapper Travis Scott. They split up in January this year. They have daughter Stormi and a son together. "Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there," a source close to the couple told US Weekly earlier this year." "This has happened so many times before, they're known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents," the source added.

In terms of work, Timothee Chalamet will next be seen as the beloved chocolatier Willy Wonka in Wonka. He also has Dune 2 with Zendaya in the line-up. Timothee is known for his performances in films like Call Me by Your Name, Little Women, The French Dispatch, Dune, Don't Look Up, Interstellar, Beautiful Boy, Bones And All and Lady Bird, to name a few.

Kylie Jenner, besides being a Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, runs the beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics.