Wonka Trailer: The Internet Has Mixed Feelings About Timothee Chalamet's Film

Timothee Chalamet in Wonka. (courtesy: YouTube)

Here's your golden ticket to the world of the beloved chocolatier Willy Wonka. The makers of Wonka dropped the trailer on Tuesday and it is keeping the Internet busy. The trailer showcases Willy Wonka's (played by Timothee Chalamet) origin story. What went into the making of the chocolate factory, his unique inventions (hope we get to hear all about the chocolate river and the fudge mountain this time as well) and that signature Wonka chocolate bar. And of course, if there is a mention of Mr Wonka, Oompa Loompas are there too (in this case only one), played by Hugh Grant. Willy Wonka is the central character of Roald Dahl's iconic Charlie And The Chocolate Factory book.

Check out the trailer of Wonka here:

A section of Twitter was not very happy with the casting. "Guys I'm sorry...This was a miscast. everything about this movie looks beautiful...and then Timmy just opens his mouth," wrote a user.

guys i'm sorry...



this was a miscast. everything about this movie looks beautiful...and then timmy just opens his mouth. #wonka#wonkamoviepic.twitter.com/1ObrkAo0ru — Beep | #BlueBeetleBattalion (@thebeepthemeep) July 11, 2023

"Sorry Timothee but Johnny Depp is superior," added another user.

Let's just say Johnny Depp was mentioned multiple times. "Sorry but Johnny Depp is the only Willy Wonka," another tweet read.

There were multiple tweets about the film's supporting cast - mostly nice. Rowan Atkinson, best-known for playing the iconic Mr Bean, also features in the film and the Internet was delighted. Check out some of the tweets here:

First look of Rowan Atkinson AKA our Mr. bean in #Wonkapic.twitter.com/1HlVlWOYUL — Sourav Dutta (@duttasourav333) July 11, 2023

Rowan Atkinson fans unite.

Just as many reason as why I want to watch #Wonkahttps://t.co/MYVpMm4OQ5 — H D A B D H M D (@hdabdhmd) July 12, 2023

Remember the goofy Oompa Loompas, who'd randomly break into a song at given point? Well, Hugh Grant will be playing the role of Oompa Loompa. He comes with an orange face, green hair, caged in a jar. Internet had a lot of thoughts - here are some.

"Curious to know the roles Hugh Grant is saying 'no' to, when it's a yes to a dancing, flute-playing Oompa Loompa, but I am so here for this era of his career," wrote a user.

Curious to know the roles Hugh Grant is saying 'no' to, when it's a yes to a dancing, flute-playing Oompa Loompa, but I am so here for this era of his career #Wonkapic.twitter.com/2NLHpU3fgF — Amber Jamieson (@AmberPickette) July 12, 2023

"Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompa - genius," tweeted a user.

A brief meeting with Mr Wonka and Twitter is a fan already. "Wonka trailer made me feel like a kid again. Will be watching," tweeted a user.

#Wonka trailer made me feel like a kid again. Will be watching. — Rob (@robtwts) July 12, 2023

Another tweet read, "I still can't understand why some people are complaining about the trailer of Wonka. It seems like a very enjoyable and fun movie. Besides, Timothee Chalamet ( just like always ) plays the role perfectly. I honestly can't wait for December to see the whole movie."

I still can't understand why some people are complaining about the trailer of #wonka . It seems like a very enjoyable and fun movie. Besides, #TimotheeChalamet ( just like always ) plays the role perfectly. I honestly can't wait for December to see the whole movie — Nawel (@nounouwooho) July 12, 2023

the trailer for #Wonka is so fun

pic.twitter.com/7MZwFnAOY3 — mila 9 DAYS (@RlNALUV) July 12, 2023

The cast also includes Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman, Jim Carter, Matt Lucas, Natasha Rothwell, Tom Davis, Mathew Baynton and Simon Farnaby. Produced by Warner Bros, Wonka, directed by Paul King, is slated to release in December.