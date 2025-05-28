Did Kylie Jenner Ban Timothee Chalamet From Filming Intimate Scenes? Details Inside

Timothee Chalamet might steer away from on-screen intimate scenes. This claim comes not from us, but reportedly from Kylie Jenner. The couple has been dating for two years now.

According to The Sun, Kylie Jenner is against Timothee Chalamet filming explicit scenes. This revelation comes after Timothee's Marty Supreme co-star Gwyneth Paltrow talked about their steamy on-screen chemistry in the film.

Kylie Jenner has expressed her disapproval on Timothee Chalamet filming intimate scenes with his female co-stars.

Kylie's decision came soon after Gwyneth Paltrow spoke at length about her steamy scenes and onscreen chemistry with her Marty Supreme co-star Timothee.

Earlier Gwyneth Paltrow had told Vanity Fair,“We have a lot of sex in this movie. There's a lot. There's now something called an intimacy coordinator, which I did not know existed. I'm from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera's on. We said, ‘I think we're good. You can step a little bit back.”

What Gwyneth Paltrow Said In Her Interview

Speaking about the steamy scenes, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that she had asked the intimacy co-ordinator to “step back." The Shakespeare in Love actress also admitted that the film had a “lot” of sex scenes.

Gwyneth Paltrow justified why she was against an intimacy coordinator, “I don't know how it is for kids who are starting out, but if someone is like, ‘Okay, and then he's going to put his hand here,' I would feel, as an artist, very stifled by that.

Her admissions in this April interview reportedly angered Kylie Jenner. An insider close to The Sun claimed that Kylie and Timothee Chalamet had “heated discussions” on the matter.

How Kylie Jenner Reacted To Gwyneth's Statements

"Timothee has no problem being intimate in movies, but Kylie doesn't like it. She doesn't appreciate all the details and doesn't want him to film any more sex scenes moving forward,” said the source, as quoted by The Sun.

The Plot

Timothee Chalamet portrays ping-pong prodigy Marty in the sports drama. He has an affair with his rival's wife, played by Gwyneth Paltrow. Marty Supreme, scheduled for a December 25 premiere, is replete with intimate moments featuring Timothee and Gwyneth.

In A Nutshell

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet were first linked in 2023. This year, they were spotted together at several high-profile events, including the Golden Globes and the Oscars. It's been two years of them dating. This is the first time the news of Kylie Jenner being against Timothee Chalamet filming intimate scenes has surfaced. This is in response to his Marty Supreme co-star Gwyneth Paltrow speaking candidly about their steamy scenes from the film.

