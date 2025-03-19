<i>Marty Supreme</i>: Gwyneth Paltrow On Asking Intimacy Coordinator To Step Back While Filming With Timothee Chalamet

Marty Supreme by Josh Safdie, starring Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothee Chalamet in the lead, is said to be her comeback film. The film is apparently replete with a series of intimate scenes.

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed in a candid conversation with Variety, that at one point in filming a lot of sex scenes, she asked the intimacy coordinator to step back.

Gwyneth shared, "There's now something called an intimacy coordinator, which I did not know existed. I was like, 'Girl, I'm from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera's on.' "

The actress further revealed how both Timothee and she asked the intimacy coordinator to let them perform.

Paltrow elaborated, "We said, 'I think we're good. You can step a little bit back.' I don't know how it is for kids who are starting, but...if someone is like, 'Okay, and then he's going to put his hand here', I would feel, as an artist, very stifled by that."

The trend of intimacy coordinators present on film sets has been rampant. Earlier Jennifer Aniston too reacted against it, in conversation with Variety.

The FRIENDS star had said, "They asked us if we wanted an intimacy coordinator. I'm from the olden days, so I was like, 'What does that mean?', they said, 'Where someone asks you if you're OK', and I'm like, 'Please, this is awkward enough!' We're seasoned—we can figure this one out."

Marty Supreme will mark Gwyneth Paltrow's return to a full-length feature film after 2015. The film is slated to hit the screens in Christmas 2025.



