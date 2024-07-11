Mom-To-Be Hailey Bieber's Summer Album Gets Big Love From Kylie Jenner

Hailey Bieber shared this image. (courtesy: haileybieber)

Photo dump alert. Courtesy: Hailey Bieber. The mom-to-be has shared her summer special album on Instagram and it is all things pretty. From showing her cute baby bump to enjoying an evening at the lake, Hailey made the season look oh-so-good. Don't believe us? Quickly take a look at her timeline. Hailey didn't waste much time thinking about the caption and simply wrote, “Summer so far.” The pictures spread like wildfire on social media. Replying to the post, Kylie Jenner said, “Are you kidding me!!!!!!!!” We get it, Kylie, we get it.

Hailey Beiber has been keeping her online family updated by sharing glimpses of her maternity journey. A while back, she dropped a series of pictures on Instagram and wrote, “The past few weeks have been.” Fashion mogul Kylie Jenner spoke on everyone's behalf when she called the album “cutest.”

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber got married in an intimate ceremony in South Carolina in 2018.The couple announced the news of their pregnancy in May.

Meanwhile, a source close to the couple earlier told People, "Everyone is excited for them. They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He's so excited to raise his baby. They have a name that they think is perfect. They're also starting to decorate a nursery. They can't wait to meet the baby."

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, a source added that the couple had plans to expand their family for a long time. “Hailey and Justin are thrilled to be expecting a baby together," a source told the outlet. "They have wanted this for a long time and can't wait to expand their family and bring a child into the world. Hailey and Justin are united and have been on the same page when it comes to parenthood. They have experienced so much together as a couple and feel ready to take this next step in their lives and relationship," the source was quoted as saying.