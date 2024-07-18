Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl: 'We Are Tickled Pink With Joy'

Richa Chadha with Ali Fazal. (courtesy: therichachadha)

Congratulations are in order for actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. The couple welcomed a baby girl on July 16, reported news agency IANS. In a joint statement, the couple said, "We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings! Love, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal." Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal got married in 2020. They are co-stars of Fukrey, also shared screen space in Fukrey Returns. They also had extended cameos in the Netflix series Call My Agent: Bollywood.

Earlier this week, Richa Chadha shared pictures from a maternity shoot and she wrote, "What can a love so pure bring forth into the world, but a beam of light? Thank you for being my partner on this incredible journey Ali Fazal, through this lifetime and many more, through starlights and galaxies. May we bring forth a warrior of light, a child of compassion, empathy, healing and above all love. Ameen."

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal reportedly began dating since 2015. They confirmed their relationship status in the year 2017, when the 3 Idiots actor Instagrammed a selfie with Richa Chadha, saying: "Hai toh hai." Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal got married in 2020 and they celebrated with their friends and family after two years.

Ali Fazal recently starred in the third season of Mirzapur, while Richa Chadha featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi.