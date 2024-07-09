Mirzapur 3 Stars React To Ali Fazal And Richa Chadha's LOL Video: 'Tarantino Level'

Ali Fazal in a still from the video. (courtesy: alifazal9)

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are setting couple goals - one post at a time. The actors, on Monday had shared a LOL video - a crossover between Guddu Pandit from Mirzapur and Bholi from the Fukrey universe of films. "GUDDU x BHOLI... Sunday done right. Shot at home." The stars of Mirzapur 3 flooded the comments section of the post and how. Shweta Tripathi, who stars as Golu in Mirzapur 3, wrote, "Hahahaahahahahahahahahaa toooo gooood." Vijay Varma, who featured as a Tyagi twin in the series, commented, "Tarantino level."

Priyanshu Painyuli, who starred as Robin in the Mirzapur series, wrote, "This crossover was a teaser of a film. Epic." Richa Chadha replied, "Ye bhi theek hai but Episode 8 end I didn't like." Priyanshu Painyuli replied to that, "I know yaar even I didn't." Manjot Singh, who was a part of the Fukrey series of films, wrote, "Hahahahahahah." Saba Azad wrote, "Ded. Best." Kriti Kharbanda wrote," You guys are epic."

Check out the post here:

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are expecting their first child. They reportedly began dating since 2015. They confirmed their relationship status in the year 2017, when the 3 Idiots actor Instagrammed a selfie with Richa Chadha, saying: "Hai toh hai." Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal got married in 2020 and they celebrated with their friends and family after 2 years. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, co-stars of Fukrey, also shared screen space in Fukrey Returns. They also had extended cameos in the Netflix series Call My Agent: Bollywood.