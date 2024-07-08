BRB, Still Laughing At The Hilarious Crossover Between Guddu (Mirzapur) And Bholi (Fukrey)

Image posted by Richa Chadha. (courtesy: RichaChadha)

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are couple goals. From red-carpet appearances to celebrating each other's achievements, the two never shy away from expressing their love and affection for each other. Now, the soon-to-parents have shared a ROFL video on Instagram. It is a crossover between Richa's character Bholi Punjaban from Fukrey and Ali's Guddu Pandit from the superhit show Mirzapur. The video opens with Ali flexing his muscles in the gym. A few seconds later, Richa makes an entry in her signature hoodies from the film. She is also wearing a T-shirt with Bholi Punjaban written on it. Don't miss her cute baby bump. Then, the two are sitting face-to-face as a person brings a plate of boiled eggs. Richa takes off the shell and asks Ali to eat it. Towards the end, they look at an empty baby feeding bottle kept on a bench. Sharing the video on Instagram, the couple, in a joint post, wrote, “GUDDU x BHOLI… SUNDAY done right!” Too good, Ali and Richa, too good. The clip became an instant hit on social media. Reacting to the post, Saba Azad said, “ded!! Best!!” Maria Goretti declared that she “loved it.” Saba Pataudi dropped red hearts under the post. Ali's Mirzapur co-star Vijay Varma said, “Tarantino level.” Actress Kriti Kharbanda wrote, “You guys are epicccc!!!” Kriti's husband, actor Pulkit Samrat, and Richa have worked together in Fukrey.



Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to welcome their first child together. The couple announced the happy news in February.

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal's recently released Mirzapur Season 3 has received a thumbs-up from fans and critics alike. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “The reign of carpet exporter and crime boss Akhandanand Tripathi alias Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) has ended in the lawless badlands of Purvanchal. Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) is now the top dog in the titular crime-ravaged town. Golu Gupta (Shweta Tripathi Sharma) is his partner in crime. But the gaddi (throne) is shaky. Guddu isn't the undisputed King of Mirzapur yet, which is why the impetuous and impatient contender frequently lets provocations get the better of him. Ill-advised moves and overly cocky stances land him and Golu in situations that snowball beyond their control.”