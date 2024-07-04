Ahead Of Mirzapur 3 Release, Ali Fazal Gets Shout Out From Richa Chadha: 'He Is Exceptional'

Ali Fazal in a still from the series. (courtesy: YouTube)

Ahead of Mirzapur 3's big release, Richa Chadha gave a shout out to Ali Fazal, playing Guddu Pandit in the series. Richa Chadha shared a reel featuring Ali Fazal's intense moments from the series. She wrote in the caption, "If it's not clear, I am the first member of the Ali Fazal fan club, he is exceptional in Mirzapur." Mirzapur is one of the most popular shows of the streaming giant Amazon Prime. The third installment of the show will release on July 5.

Richa shared this image

The trailer of Mirzapur already created excitement among its fans. Sharing the trailer, Richa Chadha gave a big shout out to her husband Ali Fazal. She wrote, "So this dropped today, eh, Guddu? At least if the offspring will know why daddy had short hair in the wedding photos, while sporting long locks now! Will I be able to watch ? Hehe you'll be unbelievable in it, regardless. I saw how hard you work." Take a look:

At the trailer launch event, one of the producers Farhan Akhtar said, "Mirzapur has made a place in the hearts of the audience all across the world. Wherever I go, people ask me only three questions, one is, 'What are you doing here?', the second is 'When will Don 3 release?' and the third question which they ask me is 'When will Mirzapur 3 come?'. So, I'm very happy that Mirzapur 3 is finally happening."

Mirzapur 3 is directed by Anand Iyer and Gurmmeet Singh. The third season will be co-produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Kassim Jagmagia. For the unversed, Mirzapur premiered in 2018 followed by a second season in 2020. Mirzapur 3 boasts of a stellar cast including Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Shweta Pandit and others.