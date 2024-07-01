Vijay Varma On Intimate Scene With Shweta Tripathi In Mirzapur 2: 'We Learn So Much From Our Partners'

Image shared on X. (Image courtesy: Madhavvvvvvv)

Bollywood actors Shweta Tripathi and Vijay Varma are gearing up for the release of their highly anticipated web series Mirzapur 3. Ahead of its release, Vijay Varma talked about the intimate scene shot between Chote and Golu in season 2. Recalling shooting for the scene, Vijay Verma said, “It was interesting for this character to go through an interesting experiment like this with Golu. On the surface, she comes across as a very normal and cutesy girl. But people forget that in her first scene, she's seen reading an erotica of a certain nature in a library. She's bent differently and she introduces him to it.”

“We learn so much from our partners. Early on, especially sexually, it's not like you discover everything on your own. When you meet a certain kind of energy, you turn from a boy into a man. When Golu gives him the belt and says maaro, he starts beating himself. When I came up with this idea, Guru (Gurmmeet Singh, director) started laughing. I told him that this guy doesn't know what she means," the Dahaad star continued.

Last month, sharing the trailer of Mirzapur 3, Ali Fazal wrote on Instagram, "Viraasat cheen li gayi hai, par dehshat kaayam hai (The legacy has been taken away, but the terror remains intact). #MirzapurOnPrime, July 5."

On Sunday, the makers of Mirzapur unveiled a rap track Gandi Bimari from Mirzapur 3. The song is sung and penned by music artist Ravi Mishra (Raga). It is composed by Raga himself, along with Anshuman Lehri (Wamp), tracing Guddu Pandit's journey to claim the throne.

Mirzapur showcases the story of Kaleen Bhaiyya (Pankaj Tripathi), the King Of Mirzapur and his nemesis - the Pandit Brothers Guddu, and Bablu ( played by Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey). The first season explored the battle for power, leading to the throne of Mirzapur, and the second season transitions to a tale of revenge. The next chapter of the Mirzapur diaries will unfold on July 5.