Ali Fazal On Transformation Of Guddu Pandit In Mirzapur 3: 'He Has Evolved Into A More Strategic And Mature Leader'

Ali Fazal in a still from the series. (courtesy: YouTube)

Ali Fazal, soaring high with the success of Mirzapur 3, talked about the transformation of his iconic character Guddu Pandit in an interview with IANS. Guddu Pandit is known for his unmatched physical prowess but he has sharpened his leadership qualities in the third installment of the series, believes Ali Fazal. Speaking of the crucial transformation of the character, Ali Fazal said, "Over the past two seasons, Guddu Pandit has undergone a remarkable transformation. Guddu has evolved into a more strategic and mature leader, using his intellect as much as his brawn. His ability to think on his feet and adapt to changing situations has become his defining trait this season."

The season 3 of the Amazon Prime show received mixed reviews. However, Ali Fazal has stood out for his incredible performance in the season and he has been receiving praise from audience and critics alike. Speaking of introducing the hand-to-hand combat scenes in this season, Ali said, "In Season 3, you'll witness a new level of intense and unique action sequences, including hand-to-hand combat scenes that are a first for 'Mirzapur'." He added, "The coolest sequence we've shot is the jail sequence, where Guddu truly comes into his own, revealing a deeply vulnerable side to himself. It leaves you wondering what lies ahead for him." The new season revolves around Guddu Pandit's relentless pursuit to capture the throne of Mirzapur (by legal means) and how brutal he turns out to be in the chase of power and izzat (respect).

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Season 3 does, however, throw in an unsettlingly violent sequence in which a twitchy Guddu, during a minor altercation, launches a murderous bare-hands attack on the object of his ire, a man from his circle of acquaintances. So barbaric is the result that he himself is rattled."

Mirzapur 3 is directed by Anand Iyer and Gurmmeet Singh. The third season is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Kassim Jagmagia. For the unversed, Mirzapur premiered in 2018 followed by a second season in 2020. Mirzapur 3 boasts of a stellar cast including Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Shweta Pandit and others.