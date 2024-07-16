Richa Chadha's Stunning Pics From Maternity Shoot With Ali Fazal: 'May We Bring Forth A Child Of Compassion'

Richa Chadha shared this image. (courtesy: RichaChadha)

Richa Chadha, who is eagerly waiting to embrace motherhood, shared some stunning pictures from a special maternity shoot. The gray scale pictures focus on Richa Chadha's baby bump. In one picture, Richa can be seen lying on husband Ali Fazal's lap while Ali keeps his hand over her baby bump. Richa Chadha wrote a special note. It read, "What can a love so pure bring forth into the world, but a beam of light? Thank you for being my partner on this incredible journey @alifazal9 , through this lifetime and many more, through starlights and galaxies... thank you for getting genius @ridburman to shoot us in our natural habitat@gulati.kanika. May we bring forth a warrior of light, a child of compassion, empathy, healing and above all love. Ameen!"

Richa has disabled the comments section of the post. She specially mentioned, "Comments are off, because this is the most private thing I have posted." Take a look:

Richa has been actively sharing snippets from her maternity diaries. Sharing pictures from a shoot, Richa wrote, "The discomfort is lonely, but it's because am not alone. I have constant reminders in the form of a tiny wave of a movement, a knee, a sudden kick, a feeling of someone listening in... Waiting for a bud to blossom. Aaja yaar." Take a look:

In February, the couple announced that they are expecting their first baby together. The actors posted a picture that simply read, "1+1=3." The second slide in the carousel post features Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha posing together. They captioned the post, "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world." Take a look:

On the work front, Richa Chadha recently starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi. She played the role of courtesan Lajjo in the series. Despite her limited screen presence, Richa received applause for her performance from the audience and critics alike.